Feds in Khakis Are Back

July 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Patriot Front, the White Supremacist group that loves to get attention with their odd choice of clothing and face coverings, is back in action. And as usual, conservatives on Twitter are calling them out as feds.

The reality is this: They really are a white supremacist group. There really are feds among them, as there are among just about every political group in America. There just happen to be more of them in this particular merry band of idiots

They’re marching again, this time in Boston:

The Feds are putting on off-Broadway musicals now. Coming to a town near you: 'The Patriot Front!'https://t.co/OUEQDTsqLZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 2, 2022

