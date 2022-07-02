ICYMI: 3 Cops and a Police Dog Murdered While Serving Warrant in Kentucky

Three police officers were killed and several others injured in an ambush-style shooting in Kentucky on Friday night. A police canine was also killed.

According to Fox News:

Three Kentucky police officers and a police canine were killed and at least four other officers were injured following a shootout in a residential area in the city of Prestonsburg Thursday night, police said.

Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Deputy William Petry were identified among the deceased, as well as K9 Drago and Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, Kentucky State Police said.

Lance Storz, 49, was taken into custody following a shootout at his home, as two officers arrived to serve him an arrest warrant shortly before 7 p.m. Storz, armed with a rifle, opened fire and struck both officers, the Prestonsburg Police Department said.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters Friday that the officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene, saying they had “no chance.”