Now It’s My Turn – So it Never Happens Again – The Lisa Hanson Story (Video)

July 2, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“She was even told that if she made reference to the U.S. Constitution in court that she would be held in contempt.” If you have not yet watched the documentary on the story of Lisa Hanson, here it is. Lisa Hanson suffered at the hands of a tyrannical Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (from Nebraska), as …



Read More...