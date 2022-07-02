Whistleblower: Pfizer’s Main Goal Is To Weaponize The Immune System

A former Pfizer employee turned whistleblower says that the main goal of the COVID-19 injections falsely being labeled “vaccines”, is to weaponize a human being’s immune system to kill itself. Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee, and current analyst said that the ingredients in the Pfizer “vaccine” are “poison.” “Their mission statement is harnessing the …



Read More...