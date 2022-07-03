The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Despite 144 Million Americans Living In Legal States, DEA Making More Cannabis Arrest Than Ever

Since 2012, 19 states and Washington, DC, have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21. In total, 38 states and DC have legalized medical marijuana — meaning that a majority of Americans have access to cannabis, whether medically or recreationally. There are just 12 states in the country left who outlaw cannabis entirely …


