Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & State Of Florida Sued Over Medically Kidnapping Families’ Children (Video)
July 3, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosUnless a moral crime has been committed, one for which parents would stand trial before a jury of their peers, children should never be removed from a home. In fact, even if parents are arrested and tried and even found guilty, children should be in the care of the other parent or family, not the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments