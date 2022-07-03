Huge Crowd at Somali Independence Day Concert in Ilham Omar’s Home State BOOED Her to Oblivion

At a concert in Minneapolis celebrating Somali Independence Day, Representative Ilhan Omar took the stage for what she thought would be a friendly audience. They were anything but.

Ilhan Omar got booed onstage at a concert featuring Somali singer Soldaan Seraar in Minnesota last night.

People in the crowd chanted "Get out!" & shouted "Get the f*ck out of here!". pic.twitter.com/sggii7h6sO — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 3, 2022

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was booed and jeered off the stage by a crowd of thousands of Somali-Americans at a concert in Minneapolis Saturday night celebrating Somali Independence Day that featured popular Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar. The audience at the Target Center booed and cursed Omar for a reported ten minutes even as others on stage tried to calm them down. Cries of, “Get out!”, “Get lost!”, “Get the f*** out of here!” and “Shut the f*** up” could be heard.

Democrats and RINOs across the country have avoided crowds when they aren’t sure the audience will be receptive to them. The Biden/Democrat reign in Washington DC has been devastating to the vast majority of Americans, so pro-Biden politicians have been reluctant to show their faces in public.

Omar likely thought she was safe. She is Somali. She is Muslim. She has been very popular in her community in the past. Surely they wouldn’t boo her for nearly ten minutes, right? As former Republican opponent Shukri Abdirahman posted on Twitter, Omar was ill-advised to think she should speak at the concert:

BREAKING: Ilhan Omar’s BOOOD by nearly 10K SOMALIS at a sold out, highly anticipated Somali music concert at Target Center in Minneapolis! This's what she gets for trading her Godly, Conservative values for the sinful LGBTQIA's & the promiscuous abortionists. LET'S GO ILHAN! pic.twitter.com/8nRFpsiuKL — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) July 3, 2022

If Ilhan Omar gets booed at a Somali Independence Day concert in her home state, ANY Democrat is vulnerable to the backlash they rightly deserve. The people are becoming increasingly aware of how bad this party really is.

