Jeff Bezos Disassembles Braindead Biden’s Gas Inflation Tweet

July 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The message from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to the White House came down to a binary choice: Are you lying or are you stupid?

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

