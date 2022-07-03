On the Warpath

July 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Andrew Jackson has, more often than not, been seen as mean and angry but still a great soldier and a pretty good president. Meanwhile, David Brown, in his new biography of the seventh president (1829-1837), is clear about what makes Jackson tick. Brown has characterized Jackson as if he had grown up with him. Of course, he hadn’t—even as a child, Jackson was a loner. And he never changed. The post On the Warpath appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...