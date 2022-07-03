The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Only 14 Babies in Recorded History Have Been Born with a ‘Permanent Smile’; Newest One Is Now a Star

July 3, 2022   |   Tags:

A baby who was born with a rare abnormality is bringing love to the world through what media accounts have dubbed her “permanent smile.” Ayla Summer Mucha was born in […] The post Only 14 Babies in Recorded History Have Been Born with a 'Permanent Smile'; Newest One Is Now a Star appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x