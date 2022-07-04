American Pride Hits New Low

Americans’ pride in their country has steadily fallen since Gallup started conducting a survey on the subject in 2001.

Now, as Statista's Katharian Buchholz reports, national pride in the U.S. has plummeted to an all-time low, as the fewest respondents in the history of the poll said they were extremely proud to be an American. The measure dropped to just 38 percent upon Gallup's latest survey in June 2022.

Adding up those Americans who felt extremely or just very proud of their country, the measure fell from 69 percent in 2021 to 65 percent in 2022. This is still 2 percentage point above an all-time low of 63 percent in 2020.

In terms of partisanship, Democrats have predictably seen the largest drop in national pride. Only 26 percent of Democrats responded that they were extremely proud of their country in 2022 – down five points from 2021 and 30 points since 2013. But Republicans were also affected, losing 18 percentage points since a recent high of 76 percent extremely proud respondents in 2019, landing at 58 percent saying they were extremely proud of America in 2022.

National pride, like many other topics in the U.S., has become intertwined in political polarization, having culminated in a record 54-point gap in feelings of extreme pride between Republicans and Democrats in 2019.

The survey also shows that older Americans are more likely to have extreme pride in the U.S. when compared with younger ones, while men are also much more likely than women to show extreme national pride.