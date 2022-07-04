Brickbat: No Use

July 4, 2022 | Tags: canada, REASON

The government of Canada has announced it will ban the import and manufacture of most single-use plastic products later this year and ban the sale of such items next year. The ban will cover straws, utensils, and checkout bags. "After that, businesses will begin offering the sustainable solutions Canadians want, whether that's paper straws or reusable bags," said Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change.

The post Brickbat: No Use appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...