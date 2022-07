CNN’s Chris Cillizza Says It’s Time for…Hillary 2024!

Crooked ole Hillary conjured up after Roe v Wade. Well, this was inevitable: Hillary Clinton will be running for president in 2072 when she is 125 years old and her head is being kept alive in a bubbling vat of nutrients, so why not 2024? While touting a third-times-a-charm run for the twice-failed presidential candidate, …



Read More...