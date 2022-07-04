The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dutch Protesters Pour Manure On Government Offices Over Industry-Killing Regulations

July 4, 2022   |   Tags:
Dutch Protesters Pour Manure On Government Offices Over Industry-Killing Regulations

Dutch farmers who have been protesting for weeks over the government's radical plan to cut nitrogen emissions by 50% - 95% by 2030 have taken things to the next level - pouring manure on government offices in response to the plan which would cause widespread chaos - including the death of 1/3 of Dutch farms.

Pissed off protesters became aggressive with police last week, with angry farmers demanding that the Hague backtrack on their 'green' agenda.

Bloomberg also reported last week that several farmers showed up to parliament with cows in tow to protest the policy - with some threatening to slaughter them on the spot.

"If the nitrogen measures are adopted, one of these two ladies [cows] will not go home but will receive a one-way ticket to the slaughterhouse," said farmer Koos Cromwijk in a statement to Dutch news agency ANP outside parliament (via The Counter Signal).

Last week Dutch farmers also blocked the border between Holland and Germany, while even bigger protests are slated for July 4.

Meanwhile, farmers in Spain are coming out against inflation for fuel and essential goods

And what did the Dutch government have to say about the new law?

"The honest message … is that not all farmers can continue their business."

Tyler Durden Mon, 07/04/2022 - 09:45


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x