Dutch Protesters Pour Manure On Government Offices Over Industry-Killing Regulations

Dutch farmers who have been protesting for weeks over the government's radical plan to cut nitrogen emissions by 50% - 95% by 2030 have taken things to the next level - pouring manure on government offices in response to the plan which would cause widespread chaos - including the death of 1/3 of Dutch farms.

Dutch farmers protesting outside the home of the Minister for Nitrogen & Nature Policy against the govts plan to target the livestock sector with nitrogen emission cuts.



The plan could see up to 30% reduction in livestock farming & farms out of business. pic.twitter.com/0C8hjLQJWn — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) June 29, 2022

The Dutch protesters are pouring manure on government offices, flooding streets, and becoming all together ungovernable. This uprising is in response to the WEF controlled government shutting down farms to "save the planet." You have to see this: https://t.co/YTyax7uagm pic.twitter.com/mXgufQfkRM — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) July 2, 2022

Pissed off protesters became aggressive with police last week, with angry farmers demanding that the Hague backtrack on their 'green' agenda.

Dutch farmers have been protesting in the streets for days against the government’s plan to target the livestock sector with nitrogen emission cuts.



The Dutch government said “The honest message... is that not all farmers can continue their business,”.

pic.twitter.com/ydNI3vgmEd — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) June 29, 2022

Bloomberg also reported last week that several farmers showed up to parliament with cows in tow to protest the policy - with some threatening to slaughter them on the spot.

"If the nitrogen measures are adopted, one of these two ladies [cows] will not go home but will receive a one-way ticket to the slaughterhouse," said farmer Koos Cromwijk in a statement to Dutch news agency ANP outside parliament (via The Counter Signal).

Farmers laying flowers for all the farmers who commited suicide because they couldn't take it anymore. 3 farmers in the last 2 weeks. https://t.co/DYQRP8WsUd — Yvonne 🏳️‍🌈🇾🇪 (@yvonderks) July 3, 2022

Last week Dutch farmers also blocked the border between Holland and Germany, while even bigger protests are slated for July 4.

Very angry Dutch farmers block border between Holland and Germany. Harsh protests in many Dutch cities after politicians' decision to closes dozens of farms and cattle ranches to reduce nitrogen by 30% - 70% to comply with EU regulations on nitrogen pollution. pic.twitter.com/uKYXj0gvD8 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, farmers in Spain are coming out against inflation for fuel and essential goods.

Spanish farmers are on board too.https://t.co/3Wh5KEBmXf — Canamerish ⏳🔥🎗 (@YourBrainstem) July 2, 2022

And what did the Dutch government have to say about the new law?

