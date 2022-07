We Are Witnessing A Stunning Breakdown Of Law & Order, & The Overwhelmed Police Seem Powerless To Stop It

July 4, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This country is not the same place that it was ten years ago. In fact, it is not even close to the same place that it was five years ago. Violent crime is out of control in many of our major cities, and there aren’t enough police to handle it all. So in many cases …



Read More...