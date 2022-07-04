What It Was Like Being Married to Hunter Biden

July 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hunter Biden was lying from the moment he met his future wife, Kathleen Buhle, in 1992. The less-favored son of Joe Biden, then chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, insisted he came from a normal middle-class background. During her first visit to the sprawling Biden estate in Delaware, Kathleen explained to Hunter that "a kid from a middle-class family does not have a ballroom." The post What It Was Like Being Married to Hunter Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...