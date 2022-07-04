The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

What It Was Like Being Married to Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden was lying from the moment he met his future wife, Kathleen Buhle, in 1992. The less-favored son of Joe Biden, then chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, insisted he came from a normal middle-class background. During her first visit to the sprawling Biden estate in Delaware, Kathleen explained to Hunter that "a kid from a middle-class family does not have a ballroom." The post What It Was Like Being Married to Hunter Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


