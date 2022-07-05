America’s Largest Nurses’ Union Calls on Congress To Legalize Abortion Up Until Birth
National Nurses United, the largest nurses' union in the United States, released a letter Tuesday endorsing legislation that would force all states to allow abortion at any point before birth. The post America’s Largest Nurses’ Union Calls on Congress To Legalize Abortion Up Until Birth appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
