Dutch Cops Shoot At Farmers Protest After 'Threatening Situation' Arose

Update (1920ET): Dutch police fired 'targeted shots' on Tuesday evening during a farmers' protest near the town of Heerenveen, the Pledge Times reports.

According to the police, a threatening situation arose when protesters tried to drive into officers and official cars. Warning shots were then fired and an officer also fired pointedly. No one was injured, but a tractor was hit. Three people have been arrested. Because a police officer fired shots, the National Criminal Investigation Department will investigate the incident.

Watch:

Heb de beelden gezien van schoten die zijn gelost op #boeren in Friesland. Al langer waarschuw ik voor escalatie van protesten. Woensdag wil ik spoeddebat hierover met minister-president en minister van J&V. Dit gaat mis, zei ik vorige week. En het gaat mis #boereninopstand pic.twitter.com/rNHycExiRE — Caroline van der Plas (@lientje1967) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile:

According to the report, MP Caroline van der Plas of the BoerBurgerBeweging wants to hold an emergency debate with Prime Minister Rutte on Wednesday about the escalating farmers' protests.

"Have seen the images of shots fired at #boeren in Friesland. I have been warning against escalating protests for some time now. On Wednesday I want an emergency debate about this with the Prime Minister and the Minister of J&V. This is going wrong, I said last week," she tweeted.

* * *

Dutch farmers who are livid over government plans to cut nitrogen emissions by 50% - 95% have now taken to blocking food distribution centers in protest of the plan, which would shutter an estimated one-third of farms in the Netherlands.

Some 25 tractors parked outside a distribution center in the city of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, donning banners which read "Our farmers, our future" and other slogans, according to the Fresh Fruit Portal.

Dutch supermarkets today. No farms, no food. Dutch farmers wins. pic.twitter.com/HFxUOdcN3D — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 5, 2022

Fisherman in the country have also begun blocking ports in solidarity with the farmers.

A tractor at another protest, in the northern town of Drachten, urged people to “think for a moment about what you want to eat without farmers.” The strike has sparked fears of supermarket food shortages, as fishermen have also blocked a number of harbors in an act of solidarity. “Supermarkets do everything they can to keep the stores stocked, but if blockades continue, it could lead to people not being able to do their daily shopping,” the Central Bureau for Food Trade said in a statement. In addition, traffic authorities warned of delays and possible slow-moving tractors on the nation's highways, while Schiphol Airport urged travelers to use public transport to get to its terminals amid fears that the blockades also would target airports. -Fresh Fruit Portal

The upcoming reforms are expected to include a reduction in livestock, as well as buying up farms whose animals produce large volumes of ammonia.

Meanwhile, undercover cops were reportedly ousted from a protest over the weekend.

Undercover police tried to infiltrate the Dutch farmers protest but they got caught 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FmhhrGxbbz — Glynis Payne (@GlynisPayne17) July 5, 2022

This is what Dutch police undercover agents look like, making arrests during a demonstration from farmers. I don't think this would go over well with the global community. This is something they accuse dictators of. Like putin. But this happend in the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/p1wC35qrnE — *REEE Lee Spacey (@LeeSpacey) June 29, 2022

Earlier in the weekend, farmers poured mature on government offices in protest.

Dutch farmers protesting outside the home of the Minister for Nitrogen & Nature Policy against the govts plan to target the livestock sector with nitrogen emission cuts.



The plan could see up to 30% reduction in livestock farming & farms out of business. pic.twitter.com/0C8hjLQJWn — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) June 29, 2022

🚨🚨⚠️⚠️

The Dutch protesters are pouring manure on government offices, flooding streets, and becoming all together ungovernable. This uprising is in response to the WEF controlled government shutting down farms to "save the planet." You have to see this: https://t.co/YTyax7uagm pic.twitter.com/mXgufQfkRM — Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 2, 2022

In short, don't fuck with farmers.