The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

If The Highland Park Shooting Happened 25 Miles South, You Wouldn’t Have Heard About It

July 5, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Highland Park, IL — Just minutes into the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a coward opened fire on innocent people from a nearby rooftop. By the time the shooting stopped, 6 people would die and 31 others would be seriously wounded. The shooter would eventually be taken into custody — alive. As …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x