Denmark’s Super Restrictive Gun Laws Couldn’t Stop Mass Shooter, 10 Victims Reported

July 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In yet another tragic reminder that gun control laws do not prevent mass shootings, a man in Denmark shot and killed three people and wounded seven others on Sunday. The […] The post Denmark's Super Restrictive Gun Laws Couldn't Stop Mass Shooter, 10 Victims Reported appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...