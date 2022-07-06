Heat Dome Roasting Millions Across Central US

A dangerous heat wave continues to linger over the central and southern Plains to the Southeast.

"There is a strong heat dome, and underneath that, we have had much above-normal to near-record temperatures. "The pattern has been pretty stagnant and consistent for the last several weeks," Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, told Bloomberg.

Widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories stretch across Texas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, and all the way to the Carolinas for Thursday.

Taylor said two low-pressure systems, one in the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast, have trapped heat in the central US for the last several weeks.

On Thursday, metro areas in the central and southern Plains could break daily temperature records. Memphis is expected to break a 147-year record of 102 degrees Ferhinheigth set in 1875.

Dangerous heat will continue across the Mid-South this week. The entire Mid-South is in an Excessive Heat Warning through at least Thursday evening for heat index values at or above 110 degrees. #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/rgxd6ian4x — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) July 6, 2022

Relief might not come until late next week as the heat dome trapped over the central US continues to bake millions of people.