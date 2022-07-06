Hollywood Actresses Warn That If Abortion Rights Are Taken Away, They Will Have To Pay For Expensive Nannies To Watch Their Kids While They Attend Award Shows
July 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA — Hollywood actresses are sounding the alarm over the undoing of Roe v. Wade, warning that if their right to abortion is stripped away they may have to hire expensive nannies to watch their unwanted children while they attend award shows.
