Will there be another Independence Day celebration?

July 6, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

We know, here at TPOL, that is a weird question to ask.

But based on what happened this Monday, it occurred to several people. The spectacle of yet another insane piece of garbage going out and killing six and wounding thirty people – this time not IN Chicago but in a northern suburb of that cesspool – shattered celebrations and gave yet another excuse for the haters and enemies of liberty to demand disarmament. (In Chicago itself, the bloodshed of ANY weekend and ANY holiday was repeated – with the addition of stupid attacks with fireworks on cops.) The cancellation of celebratory events over fears (and threats) of attacks on police and the public shows both the fear and the detestation of government and even liberties that government was supposed to protect.

Philadelphia, too, saw prominent violence on the 4th. The mayor of this home of American independence demands that only cops should have guns. Other cities were so fearful (like Boston) that their usual (and frankly, authoritarian and immoral) restrictions on crowds were increased massively. And freaked out over a whole “hundred” masked protestors who held a march during the weekend.

And Orlando? The City quickly apologized (in a pitiful way) a shocking message questioning if people should celebrate Independence Day; published by it before the City was criticized for it. In dozens of cities, it seems (or is reported) that people panicked over fireworks sounding like gunfire.

Over at ESPN (as reported and thoroughly trashed by Clay Travis here) the entire idea of Independence Day is trashed – as are the ideals that led to Independence. There are no doubt dozens of such commentary. Even in places like Rapid City, people on social media seems to spend a lot of time trashing Independence Day and how people celebrate it. The excuses range from asthma and health effects to “gonna burn the place down” to “mean to PTSD-victims” to “scaring pets. (On the night of the 4th the best fireworks display was that in Rapid Valley, a suburb of Rapid City, where thousands of individuals and families and informal groups together showed a proper appreciation of responsible liberty – also flaunting a Rapid City ordinance that prohibits fireworks (except by city-licensed, official people) within a mile of the City limits. Which could NOT be enforced much at all.)

And some politically-correct, woke, “institute” at the University of Chicago (ironic, eh?) released results of a poll that 28% of US voters say it may be necessary to take up arms against the FedGov – while a majority believe that the FedGov is “corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me.” Does this not echo and remind us of the Continental Congress’s words: “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

The numbers are interesting: nearly 1/3 of Americans find it may be necessary? Over half believe that the FedGov is evil? Back in 1776, one historian claims that in just six months, between January of 1776 and July of 1776, public sentiment swung from just 10% of people of the Thirteen States supporting independence from Great Britain to more than 1/3! Six months, with poor communication and transportation! (And it is commonly claimed that during the War of Independence, only 1/3 of Americans supported the war, 1/3 supported British rule, and 1/3 were “neutral.”)

I anticipate more and more calls to forbid ANY celebration beyond hot dogs, baseball games (maybe) and a day off from work – when it comes to Independence Day. Or making it more and more a day of worship of the FedGov, the military, and “how government will save us.” But the same people who demanded (and got) lockdowns and an economic shutdown because 1/4 of 1% of people who got beer flu may have died from the flu? They will demand an end to celebrating Independence, and the 4th.

But to answer the headline question? No, I don’t think we are seeing the last celebration of Independence Day – but possibly the last in many States and cities. At least in any meaningful way. Those who love liberty WILL continue to commemorate it – and many places in the West, in New Hampshire and Vermont and perhaps Florida and the Upper Peninsula… and honor its real meaning.

As we’ve noted previously, it isn’t NATIONAL independence, nor STATE independence (or rights, for that matter), it is INDIVIDUAL independence: freedom and liberty – that needs to be honored BY DOING IT!



Read More...