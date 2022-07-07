The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Police Shoot At Dutch Farmers Protesting, They Develop “Killdozers” (Video)

July 7, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Dutch farmers have been fired upon on numerous occasions by agents of the state as they protest the implementation of EU-based climate rules on the emissions of nitrogen, which threatens thousands of livelihoods in the Netherlands. However, now these ingenious people are developing ways to fight back against they tyrants and are developing what they …


Tags: ,
