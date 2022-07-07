The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Sold a Million Barrels From US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China-Owned Gas Giant

July 7, 2022

The Biden administration sold roughly one million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a Chinese state-controlled gas giant that continues to purchase Russian oil, a move the Energy Department said would "support American consumers" and combat "Putin's price hike." The post Biden Sold a Million Barrels From US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China-Owned Gas Giant appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


