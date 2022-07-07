Former Japanese PM Shinzo Showing No Vital Signs After Apparent Assassination Attempt

Update (2317ET): Accroding to Kyodo news, former Japanese Prime Minister Abe is reportedly showing no signs of life and has suffered from cardiac arrest after being taken to the hospital, according to police and fire officials.

🇯🇵 High quality footage of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, being shot at from behind with an improvised double barreled shotgun. pic.twitter.com/kwoL1lf57r — 🇺🇸mai🌟ke🇨🇦 (@maike809588) July 8, 2022

BREAKING! Nara, Japan: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot during speech.

Suspect has been arrested. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been rushed to hospital after being possibly shot in the chest. pic.twitter.com/VPDi4JIVVD — 🇺🇸mai🌟ke🇨🇦 (@maike809588) July 8, 2022

Here are stills of the attacker being apprehended. pic.twitter.com/MFvunBC1qc — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) July 8, 2022

The 67-year-old was shot from approximately 3 meters (10 feet) away. The suspect, 41-year-old Yamagami Tatsuya, reportedly stayed on the scene until his arrest on an attempted murder charge.

Nikkei 225 futures erased gains following news of Abe's collapse, while the yen gained with US Treasuries.

This is horrendously shocking news about former Japan PM Shinzo Abe. He was an outspoken leader for freedom and opposed the Regime. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe has been one of the fiercest anti-communists in all of Asia and was never afraid to stand up to the CCP. He dedicated his life to defending his country — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 8, 2022

* * *

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly been shot in the chest during a campaign speech at around 11:30 a.m. in the city of Nara, near Kyoto. According to NHK what sounded like 'consecutive bangs' were heard, after which Abe could be seen bleeding - with some reports saying from the neck. It appears he was shot in the left chest area from behind.

The local fire department reports that Abe is in cardiac arrest, while Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) members reported him to be unconscious.

BREAKING: Former Prime Minister Abe collapses in Nara, apparent gun shots heard. Taken away by ambulance after being possibly shot in the chest, NHK reports. pic.twitter.com/sBnz3v5oah — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) July 8, 2022

Wow l'ancien premier ministre Shinzo Abe se serait fait tiré dessus lors d'un meeting à Nara.pic.twitter.com/KxFZApaF2B — ⛩ Ryo Saeba ⛩ (@Ryo_Saeba_3) July 8, 2022

A suspect, believed to be a young or middle-aged man, was apprehended at the scene along with a shotgun, according to NHK.

Futures took an immediate hit on the news.