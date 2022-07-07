The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Showing No Vital Signs After Apparent Assassination Attempt

July 7, 2022   |   Tags:
Update (2317ET): Accroding to Kyodo news, former Japanese Prime Minister Abe is reportedly showing no signs of life and has suffered from cardiac arrest after being taken to the hospital, according to police and fire officials.

The 67-year-old was shot from approximately 3 meters (10 feet) away. The suspect, 41-year-old Yamagami Tatsuya, reportedly stayed on the scene until his arrest on an attempted murder charge.

Nikkei 225 futures erased gains following news of Abe's collapse, while the yen gained with US Treasuries.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly been shot in the chest during a campaign speech at around 11:30 a.m. in the city of Nara, near Kyoto. According to NHK what sounded like 'consecutive bangs' were heard, after which Abe could be seen bleeding - with some reports saying from the neck. It appears he was shot in the left chest area from behind.

The local fire department reports that Abe is in cardiac arrest, while Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) members reported him to be unconscious.

A suspect, believed to be a young or middle-aged man, was apprehended at the scene along with a shotgun, according to NHK.

