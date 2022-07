Homing Pigeon Named Bob Makes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Traveling from England to Alabama

July 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Pigeons are not exactly uncommon birds to find hanging around. In many places they’re so numerous they’re considered a nuisance. But one older man in Mexia, Alabama, became convinced that […] The post Homing Pigeon Named Bob Makes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Traveling from England to Alabama appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...