Police Open Fire on Farmer, Claim Tractor Was Coming at Them – Video Tells Different Story

July 7, 2022   |   Tags:

Police in the Netherlands opened fire Tuesday on farmers in tractors protesting the country's radical policies on reducing emissions. The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. that day in the town […]


