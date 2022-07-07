Remy: Spiderwebs (No Doubt IRS Parody)

After receiving an erroneous tax notice, Remy is convinced that the IRS is ghosting him.

Parody of No Doubt's "Spiderwebs" written and performed by Remy; edited by Austin Bragg; camera by Meredith Bragg

LYRICS:

You're trying to connect

Cuz we sent something incorrect

But the mistake you made is clear:

You're assuming that we're here

Please be patient

I'm on a sort-of vacation

"Remote working" today

Sorry I'm not home right now

I'm walking into Spider Webb's

Don't leave a message

We don't call you back

What if I can't reach you?

You might go to jail if you don't do that

Like Amber Heard on a duvet

You're pushing #2 all day

Menus more tangled and twisty

Than Herschel Walker's family tree

You've got issues

Well maybe grab some tissues

Sweet, an automatic raise

Sorry I'm not home right now

I'm shooting out some spiderwebs

Don't leave a message

We don't call you back

But you better reach us

You might go to jail if you don't do that

And it's all our fault

And our budget's this tall

But no matter who calls

We don't answer phone calls

