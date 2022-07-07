Remy: Spiderwebs (No Doubt IRS Parody)
July 7, 2022 | Tags: IRS, REASON, taxes
After receiving an erroneous tax notice, Remy is convinced that the IRS is ghosting him.
Parody of No Doubt's "Spiderwebs" written and performed by Remy; edited by Austin Bragg; camera by Meredith Bragg
LYRICS:
You're trying to connect
Cuz we sent something incorrect
But the mistake you made is clear:
You're assuming that we're here
Please be patient
I'm on a sort-of vacation
"Remote working" today
Sorry I'm not home right now
I'm walking into Spider Webb's
Don't leave a message
We don't call you back
What if I can't reach you?
You might go to jail if you don't do that
Like Amber Heard on a duvet
You're pushing #2 all day
Menus more tangled and twisty
Than Herschel Walker's family tree
You've got issues
Well maybe grab some tissues
Sweet, an automatic raise
Sorry I'm not home right now
I'm shooting out some spiderwebs
Don't leave a message
We don't call you back
But you better reach us
You might go to jail if you don't do that
And it's all our fault
And our budget's this tall
But no matter who calls
We don't answer phone calls
The post Remy: Spiderwebs (No Doubt IRS Parody) appeared first on Reason.com.