Soros-Backed DA Gets the Worst News of His Career

July 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The group seeking to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón says it planned to submit 717,000 signatures on Wednesday, the deadline. Billionaire George Soros helped fund Gascón’s 2020 campaign […] The post Soros-Backed DA Gets the Worst News of His Career appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...