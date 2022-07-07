The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

This Financial Giant Blacklists Companies That Supply Arms to Israel

July 7, 2022   |   Tags:

A prominent financial services firm under fire for encouraging divestment from companies that help Israel combat suicide bombers may also be promoting divestment from firms that supply the Israeli military and police with weaponry, according to an independent investigation conducted by a Washington, D.C., think tank. The post This Financial Giant Blacklists Companies That Supply Arms to Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


