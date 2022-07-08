The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Comms Staffer Lies About Extremely ‘Senior Moment’ With Teleprompter

For those who paid attention to President Biden's attempt at giving a speech on Friday, you may have noticed that the 79-year-old president has gone full Ron Burgandy - reading literally whatever is on the teleprompter, including "end of quote" and "repeat the line" - which were obviously cues for Biden's 'inside voice' and not to be read.

The flubs led to mass ridicule over Biden's senior moments...

Enter Emilie Simons, Biden's assistant press secretary - who straight-up lies, claiming Biden ackshually said: "let me repeat the line."

Which earned Simons a nice ratio...

In response, digital strategist Greg Price slows down the clip to emphasize her lie.

Great job making this go even more viral, Emilie...

