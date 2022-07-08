Brickbat: Her Biggest Fan

Cinnaminson Township, New Jersey, police officer Kevin Bohn has pleaded guilty to misusing a police database and falsifying police records. Bohn used a police database to search for information on a woman on OnlyFans and her relatives. In an attempt to cover his tracks, he created incident reports for his searches and then closed the cases. Bohn is no longer with the department, but officials refuse to say how he left. Under state law, Bohn will be permanently barred from public employment in New Jersey.

