Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Ballot Drop Boxes Widely Used in 2020 Election Are Illegal

July 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday greatly limited the use of ballot drop boxes and ruled that voters may not give their completed absentee ballots to others to return. This […] The post Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Ballot Drop Boxes Widely Used in 2020 Election Are Illegal appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...