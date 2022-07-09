Chinese Communist Party Threat Is "Massive": FBI & MI5 Directors

Authored by Andrew Thornebrooke via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Leaders from the British and American domestic intelligence agencies delivered a rare joint statement on July 6, warning that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the greatest threat to the international order.

“The most game-changing challenge we face comes from the Chinese Communist Party,” said MI5 Director General Ken McCallum.

“It’s covertly applying pressure across the globe. This might feel abstract. But it’s real and it’s pressing. We need to talk about it. We need to act.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington on Sept. 22, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

McCallum described the CCP’s aggression as a “massive shared challenge” between the UK and the United States. He said that the communist regime is organizing the whole of China’s state apparatus to systematically undermine the West and steal advanced technologies.

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum gives his annual threat update at MI5 headquarters in Thames House, London, on July 14, 2021. (Yui Mok/PA)

“The CCP adopts a whole-of-state approach in which businesses and individuals are forced by law to cooperate with the Party,” McCallum said.

“In our free societies, we can do better. By building trusted partnerships across our national systems and, as symbolized today, internationally.”

CCP Is the ‘Biggest Long-Term Threat’

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the CCP is the greatest challenge to the international order, which seeks to undermine the United States, its allies, and partners.

“We consistently see that it’s the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by ‘our,’ I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere,” he said.

McCallum said the purpose of the statement was not to demonize the Chinese people nor cut off China’s businesses from the rest of the world, but designed to specifically address the many threats posed by the CCP. These included covert theft, forced technology transfers, research exploitation, and cyberattacks that targeted virtually every sector of society, he added.

“The scale of ambition is huge,” McCallum said. “And it’s not really a secret. Any number of public strategic plans, such as Made in China 2025, show the intent plainly.”

“[They are] Seeking to bend our economy, our society, our attitudes to suit the Chinese Communist Party’s interests. To set standards and norms that would enable it to dominate the international order. This should make us sit up and notice.”

The UK government, like others throughout the world, has been the target of high-profile espionage campaigns by the CCP. Earlier this year, MI5 issued a warning that a Chinese spy had cultivated extensive ties throughout parliament, including through fundraising. Likewise, the UK also expelled several Chinese spies who posed as journalists.

The incidents served to underscore what McCallum presented as a harsh truth: that the West’s economic liberalism had failed to result in greater freedom and transparency in China.

“The widespread Western assumption that growing prosperity within China and increasing connectivity with the West would automatically lead to greater political freedom has, I’m afraid, been shown to be plain wrong,” McCallum said.

“But the Chinese Communist Party is interested in our democratic, media, and legal systems. Not to emulate them, sadly, but to use them for its gain.”

