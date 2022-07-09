Don’t worry – be happy? Fear and government.

Those of us old enough to recall that song and the sentiment behind it are growing fewer, of course.

But surely more people know that old hymn “G-d will take care of you.” Or remember Matthew 6:34: “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

Apparently we need to know how to do that – not worry, that is. Worry is closely tied to fear, and fear kills. Both liberty and us – mortal creatures that we are.

The politicians, the “world leaders” and the media are trying to make sure that we ALL worry and worry and WORRY! Because they want us to fear.

Oh, wait! You tell me, “I have enough to worry about, I don’t need those guys to add to my woes. Inflation, job security, supply chain failures, old and new diseases, NATO going nuts, war every time we turn around, taxes, and …” The list is lengthy.

But never mind, for the media works overtime to add to the list of things to worry about.

Metro, a UK mainstream media outlet, joined with the Royal Astronomical Society to warn the world that a passing star (another sun, guys) could cause Neptune’s orbit to change by just 0.1% and thus cause the entire Solar System to… collapse! And not only did they proclaim that Clyde Tombaugh had NOT discovered a ninth planet way back in 1930, but they fear there is a “real” 9th planet out there. AND it turns out that Jupiter may be a really nasty predator which has already eaten a number of other planets! Pro-lifers that offer to adopt children to save them from abortion, according to the Washington Examiner, are not only being dissed by abortion advocates and condemned as just more Trump-type coup plotters seeking to overthrow the government and force women to wear ugly bonnets and dresses. They are being condemned because they call for voluntary action to help babies, instead of calling for government aid – welfare like free childcare, free housing, and more food stamps. And apparently even getting more threats of physical violence. As “crisis pregnancy centers” are attacked across the nation. In Europe, we are told by Public Radio International’s (PRI’s) World that “needle-spiking” is a growing form of aggression – physical attack – on people at clubs. Getting drugged by someone sticking a syringe filled with some sort of drug – not just “date rape” chemicals – into a person’s body on the sly. There have been hundreds of such attacks in France in the last 3-4 months.

Just a few of the many bugaboos that the fearmongers are whipping up. Often building off of past fears, like an asteroid strike REALLY triggering global climate change. Or rumors of people kidnapping children to use as sources of organs. Or the usual fears of someone dosing your alcohol or pot or even – tobacco – at a night club.

But am I wrong in seeing a pattern? By creating and expanding on these fears, are they not pushing for “something to be done!” I know, some folks will say “Let George do it!” Well, at first people let George W(ashington) do it – back in 1789. Look how that came out? Then, a few years back, people again said “let George do it” – and elected ANOTHER George – and a Bush to boot – to be “fearless leader. Oh, yeah, that turned out so well! And each and every time, there was a BIG winner: government.

Why?

Old TJ may have said it best, way back when:

Machiavelli chimed in, also: “[S]ince love and fear can hardly exist together, if we must choose between them, it is far safer to be feared than loved.”

But it is much more complex than that: we have known for centuries that tyrannical governments use fear to control the people – to get the people to support the governments. Mostly fear of what will happen to them – what government will do to them, if they do not do what government tells them to do. Sarah Westall pointed out back in October that a survey showed that 68% of Americans feared government most – as compared to fear of COVID-19, climate change, and people of other races.

But I suppose you can only go so far with fear of government to keep government-type folks in power.

So they have this idea of getting people to fear something or someone so much that they embrace (even “love”) government for protecting them from it. And it seems to work: consider COVID-19 and how even people (that I knew and thought and had great faith in God) have all but bowed down and worshipped government.

Don’t get me wrong – it is not a new tactic. Fear of “the other” has been a technique that has been used successfully by government, churches, even businesses to expand their power and wealth over the years. And it waxes and wanes as far as its success.

In very large part because it is so easy to be tempted and accept the bait – of bogus security, promises by-and-by, and much else. Even for otherwise leery and informed people. But if we know that is being used, we can better resist the temptation to bend the knee.



