The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

House Candidate To Sue New York Democrats For New Gun Law ‘Twice As Bad’ As The One SCOTUS Struck Down

July 9, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
handgun on tableCarl Paladino, a Republican congressional candidate in New York, is planning to file a lawsuit against Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to stop a new state gun law, which passed last week and which he said is “twice as bad” as the one the U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down. The law prohibits […]


Read More...

Tags: , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x