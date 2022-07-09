White House Says Tesla Supercharger Network To Allow Other EVs

A memo from the White House states Tesla's Supercharger network will open to non-Tesla electric vehicles.

"Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers," according to the memo.

In the U.S., there are over 1,400 Supercharger stations located in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. The memo did not mention how much Tesla will invest in adapting its fast-charging network to non-Tesla EVs, though it stated:

"Tesla is expanding production capacity of power electronics components that convert alternating current to direct current, charging cabinets, posts and cables."

Tesla's vehicles use a "proprietary connector," meaning the charging cord isn't compatible with non-Tesla EVs. It's unclear how Tesla plans to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs, but Elon Musk previously spoke about offering adapters.

Besides charging adaptors, non-Tesla EVs will likely have to download Tesla's smartphone app to access the Supercharger network and pay for a charge.

It was only until April when the Biden administration finally acted Tesla existed after Musk complained they were ignoring him. Senior White House officials spoke with Musk and other top automotive leaders about EVs and charging infrastructure.

The $1 trillion infrastructure program signed into law by the Biden administration calls for $5 billion to be plowed into a new EV infrastructure over five years to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers.