Cop With Gas Mask Stands By & Watches As Good Samaritan Rescues 2 Kids From Burning Home

Mesa, AZ — As we previously reported, the Justice Department is investigating the police response to the horrifying shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 4th grade children dead along with two teachers. As the world quickly learned in the days after the shooting, police were more concerned with preventing parents from saving their children …



Read More...