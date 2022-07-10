"Your Gas Guzzler Kills" - Radical Climate Group Deflates Bay Area SUV Tires

Radical environmentalists in the San Francisco Bay Area are making life painful for hardworking people who drive SUVs by deflating their tires in the name of 'climate change.'

"ATTENTION – Your gas guzzler kills . We have deflated one or more of your tires. You'll be angry, but don't take it personally. It's not you, it's your car," UK-based group "Tyre Extinguishers" wrote in leaflets left behind on targeted vehicle windshields. "We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others ... and " taking actions into our own hands because our governments and politicians will not ," the leaflet continued.

SFGate said Vacaville, a town in Solano County, about 35 miles from Sacramento and 55 miles from San Francisco, had a string of residents report the group recently targeted their SUVs.

"As far as we know, this is the first action in the Bay Area - the first of many!" Marion Walker, a spokesperson for Tyre Extinguishers, told SFGate via an email statement.

Vacaville Police Department said they got a call from at least one SUV owner and observed reports on social media.

Tyre Extinguishers' website lays out how "How To Spot An SUV" and "How To Deflate An SUV Tyre," along with PDF leaflets that can easily be printed.

The group's grassroots efforts have targeted SUVs in other metro areas, including New York City, Chicago, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

BIG NEWS: TYRE EXTINGUISHERS STRIKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEW YORK CITY!



40 SUVs disarmed in the Upper East Side, the first of many.



We have an American English leaflet ('tire' rather than 'tyre') on our website so USA folks, you can join in! https://t.co/cmqm5IOM5F pic.twitter.com/FLHZn2Ckem — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) June 28, 2022

Climate extremists don't realize that lowering a vehicle's tire pressure can put a driver and its occupants at serious risk of a road accident that could cause injury or death. Low tire pressure reduces grip and responsiveness of the vehicle and may result in loss of control.

Also, these so-called climate change warriors are targeting suburbs, towns, and cities to attack the "privileged few that flaunt their wealth" with SUVs. It sounds like the group of lawbreakers is trying to spark more class warfare and division in a country that is already heavily polarized.

The question remains how these mischievous 'greenies' are getting around town, considering some areas they've already targeted are inaccessible by public transportation or too far to bike or walk.