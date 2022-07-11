The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Won’t Be Happy: Tennis Legend John McEnroe Smacks Lib Policies – ‘This Is Ridiculous!’

July 11, 2022

Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic defeated Australia’s Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon on Sunday to win his 21st Grand Slam title. Unfortunately, unless an exception is made to the Biden administration’s […] The post Biden Won't Be Happy: Tennis Legend John McEnroe Smacks Lib Policies - 'This Is Ridiculous!' appeared first on The Western Journal.


