Ron DeSantis Runs Ad In California Asking Libs Not To Move To Florida

July 11, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA — Governor Ron Desantis has responded to Governor Gavin Newsom's political ads in Florida by running political ads of his own in California. While Newsom's ads were urging libs to move to California, Desantis is begging the libs in California to stay put.



Read More...