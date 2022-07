The Koch-Soros Crackup

July 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A few years ago, the Koch brothers and George Soros had a dream. What if the anti-war left joined forces with the isolationist right and worked together to bring U.S. foreign policy back to the 1930s? The post The Koch-Soros Crackup appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...