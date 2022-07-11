“Ukraine, Mama”

July 11, 2022

Here's a song I much liked; Dayana Kulbida, who seems to have written and performed it, doesn't appear to be a professional singer, but I thought it was very well executed, and I even liked the very simple video (I rarely like videos). You can read an English translation of the lyrics, though as usual it can't capture the true effect of the original.

By the way, it just recently struck me that Russians and Ukrainians make a big thing of their nation as their mother (though at least in Russian, it's also sometimes the fatherland, "отечество")l but Americans, to my knowledge, don't. We love our country, but to think of it as "Mother America" or even the land that birthed us (analogously to the Russian "родина") strikes me as quite alien to most Americans.

Am I mistaken on this? If I'm right, does it stem from many Americans' sense that this is in large part a nation of immigrants and of the descendants of fairly recent immigrants?

Or is it something else? Do other countries follow the Russian/Ukrainian "our mother" (or sometimes "our fatherland") approach, or the American approach? The Germans famously spoke of the "Vaterland," and in France La Marseillaise refers to "la patrie," but I'm not sure how alive those terms are today, and whether the link between "patrie" and "père" (father) remains vivid or is as archaic as between "patriot" and "father." Inquiring minds want to know.

