The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Colorado Politicians Try To Bully Local Newspaper Into Submission

July 12, 2022   |   Tags:

Eighteen Colorado politicians are threatening to use their power and influence to compel a small local newspaper to hire their preferred editor, to republish a column the paper pulled from its website, and to disclose the terms of a settlement the paper reached in a defamation lawsuit in June. The post Colorado Politicians Try To Bully Local Newspaper Into Submission appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x