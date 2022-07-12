Colorado Politicians Try To Bully Local Newspaper Into Submission
July 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Eighteen Colorado politicians are threatening to use their power and influence to compel a small local newspaper to hire their preferred editor, to republish a column the paper pulled from its website, and to disclose the terms of a settlement the paper reached in a defamation lawsuit in June. The post Colorado Politicians Try To Bully Local Newspaper Into Submission appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
