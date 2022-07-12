Delusional Benedict Biden Claims Democrats ‘Want Me to Run’ Despite Poll Finding 64% of Democrats Want Another Candidate — The Look on This Kid’s Face Says It All: ‘Read the Polls, Jack!’
July 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post Delusional Benedict Biden Claims Democrats ‘Want Me to Run’ Despite Poll Finding 64% of Democrats Want Another Candidate — The Look on This Kid’s Face Says It All: ‘Read the Polls, Jack!’ appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments