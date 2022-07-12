Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting – Watch It Here

We’ve been waiting for this and it’s pretty clear that the officers involved were too cowardly to do anything to aid victims in the Uvalde school shooting. KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a …



Read More...