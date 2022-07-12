‘SIT DOWN’: Biden Shouts Down Father Of Murdered Parkland Shooting Victim To Listen After Gun Confiscation Speech Interruption (Video)
July 12, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosTalk about a cold-hearted, demented tyrant! Treasonous Joe Biden shouted down the father of a Parkland shooting victim after the man called out his lawless actions. Take a look. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, interrupted Biden who was pushing his Communist-style, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments