10 Ways To Survive At A Woke Corporation

July 13, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

So, you're working for a woke corporation. Sad! It's a hard life working for "the man," and it's even harder when "the man" is a non-binary pansexual neurodivergent transspecies disabled person who will fire you if you misgender them. How will you ever survive?



Read More...