AMLO Exposes American Exodus To Buy Cheap Mexican Gas

While US President Biden met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) today at The White House to discuss the surge of illegal immigrants and energy policy, the conversation shifted rather awkwardly for the American as the Mexican leader discussed an exodus of Americans seeking a better life (cheaper gas) on the southern side of the border.

As the discussion turned toward the war in Ukraine, inflation and soaring gas prices, AMLO told Biden that Americans are welcome to drive across the border into Mexico to save money at the pump.

“We have decided that it was necessary for us to allow Americans who live close to the border… to go and get their gasoline on the Mexican side at lower prices,” Lopez Obrador offered.

“And right now, a lot of drivers, a lot of Americans are going to Mexico to get their gasoline. We are committed to guaranteeing twice as much supply… And right now a gallon of regular costs $4.78 average on the U.S. side of the border and on our territory, $3.12,” Lopez Obrador said.

Finally, we have an awkward question for the Biden administration.

If the world is being hurt by a so-called "Putin Price Hike" (TM), why is Mexican gas up only 2% since the invasion, while Americans are paying 30% more?

We are sure its probably Big Oil, or Republicans, or gas-station-owners, or still-Putin, or Elon Musk's fault.